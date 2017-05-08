May 7 (The Sports Xchange) - Kim Sei-young of South Korea held off Ariya Jutanugarn of Thailand for a 1-up victory in the Lorena Ochoa Match Play tournament on Sunday in Mexico City.

The win gave Kim her sixth career title on the LPGA Tour and his first this season.

The 24-year-old Kim never trailed in the championship match. She bolted to a 3-up lead on the first three holes. Ariya won the 10th hole to cut into the lead before Kim restored her three-hole advantage with a birdie on the 12th hole.

Ariya closed within one with birdies on Nos. 14 and 17 but could not win the final hole.

Hur Mi-jung took third place, winning her competitive match against Michelle Wie with a birdie on the 22nd hole.

Wie led 4-up after the first nine holes, but Hur bought back on the back nine. Hur won five holes to square the match heading to No. 18, where Wie missed a par putt that could have closed out the win.

On the 20th hole, Hur chipped in for a birdie and Wie sank a 2-foot birdie putt to remain tied. Hur finally ended the match with her birdie on the 22nd hole.

Kim advanced to the final with a 5-and-4 victory over Hur. Ariya defeated Wie 4 and 3 in the other semi-final.

Kim never trailed in her semi-final match against Hur, taking a 4-up lead at the turn. Ariya also was dominant, never losing a hole against Wie. (Editing by Gene Cherry)