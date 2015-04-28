LONDON If ever a golfer deserved to triumph in the face of morale-crushing adversity it is surely Ladies European Tour professional Caroline Martens.

The Norwegian has been to hell and back in the last two years, dislocating both shoulders and struggling to walk after being diagnosed with an illness she prefers to keep to herself but that the 28-year-old describes as "potentially life or death".

Martens, who is down in 31st place on this season's money-list, also had to experience the death of her grandfather and a close friend in 2013 plus the sudden, unexpected ending of a long-term relationship with her boyfriend.

"Everything was just a mess," she told Reuters in an interview at the tour's Buckinghamshire Golf Club headquarters on the outskirts of London.

"For me 2013 was an entire year of devastation but I came back at the end of the season to win Qualifying School by eight shots. That taught me how strong I was.

"Golf was all I had to keep me going and I couldn't play because both shoulders were completely out of place," added Martens. "I finally got healthy again in November of that year and practised my backside off to get to Q School.

"When I got there I felt like there was nothing in the world that could stop me, injury, breakups, illness, nothing. By the end of that week I had the feeling I was invincible."

Caroline, who employs her mother and 1984 Miss World contestant Ingrid as her caddie, was overcome with emotion when she emerged victorious after five gruelling rounds in Marrakech.

"When I hit the ball on to the green at the last hole I turned to my mum and she was bawling her eyes out," the tall and blonde-haired Martens explained.

"I didn't know I was eight shots clear because I didn't look at the leaderboards on the way round and I was just like 'wow'.

"The emotions of that entire year suddenly came out for us at the end. She didn't know I was going to survive my illness, I didn't know I was going to survive.

SURVIVAL OPTION

"My entire life had crumbled under my feet and I was holding on to my golf as my only survival option. I came through with mum on my bag and as you can imagine that was pretty emotional."

The pair planned a long night of joyful celebration but exhaustion quickly took its toll.

"We had two glasses of champagne and then fell asleep because we were so tired," said Caroline who has yet to win a regular tour event.

"The emotional stress of that year all came down to that one evening and I cried and cried and cried. I toasted my achievement and celebrated in my own mind and heart after I won and by then I was just knocked out."

Caroline's shoulder problems resurfaced early in 2014 and she was out of action again until October.

Her mum caddies for her because she has no sponsor and money is tight but the bubbly young Norwegian feels her golf game is getting close to the levels she wants to attain.

"I know it's possible to make the European Solheim Cup team in September but equally I'm a realist and I know that's going to be extremely hard," she said.

"My goal at the moment is not to make the Solheim Cup, it's to make the Olympics next year."

Norway are likely to have two representatives in their women's team in Rio de Janeiro in 2016 and Martens faces a tough task overtaking fifth-placed Marianne Skarpnord and number 11 Suzann Pettersen in the rankings.

"They are two of my rivals and I have so much respect for them," said Caroline. "Obviously I don't wish them any harm, I just need to become a better golfer and work really, really hard because those two will be hard to beat.

"I'm 31st in Europe with what I feel is only 60 percent of my game. I'm expecting a lot better things."

If Caroline makes it to Rio there is no question who she wants walking side by side with her out on the course.

"I don't know how the accreditation credentials might work at the Olympics but if I'm allowed to bring one family member it will be my mum," she said.

"I don't want to tell the whole story of my illness right now. I'd like to wait until I'm really ready.

"It's funny because the people who don't know my whole story but know me they say, 'Caroline is such a dreamer'.

"I don't think anyone believed me when I said before I left for Marrakech that I was going to win Q School but when I truly believe I know anything is possible."

(Editing by Toby Davis)