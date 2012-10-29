UPDATE 1-Golf-Mickelson to skip U.S. Open for daughter's graduation
* Could still compete under 'freaky' circumstances (Adds quotes, details)
Oct 29 The 2015 Solheim Cup, the women's equivalent of the Ryder Cup, will be held at the St Leon-Rot Golf Club near Heidelberg, an hour's drive from Frankfurt.
"It will be a fantastic experience for our golf in Germany," said Sandra Gal, a member of the victorious 2011 European team.
"I am sure my home country will be a great host," she added in a Ladies European Tour news release on Monday.
Gal helped her side beat the United States 15-13 in the biennial event in Ireland last year. (Writing by Tony Jimenez; editing by Mark Meadows)
* Could still compete under 'freaky' circumstances (Adds quotes, details)
June 3 (Gracenote) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour Memorial Tournament at the par-72 course on Saturday in Dublin, Ohio -13 Daniel Summerhays (U.S.) 66 69 68 -10 Matt Kuchar (U.S.) 69 70 67 -9 Jason Dufner (U.S.) 65 65 77 Bubba Watson (U.S.) 71 68 68 Justin Thomas (U.S.) 67 71 69 -8 Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 70 66 72 Jamie Lovemark (U.S.) 69 69 70 -7 Kevin Kisner (U.S.) 70 69 70