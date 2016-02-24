Tiger Woods posted a video of himself swinging a golf club on Wednesday in an effort to shoot down recent reports that suggested he had endured setbacks in his recovery from back surgeries.

In a 13-second video posted on his Twitter account, Woods is seen hitting a nine-iron to the green on a 153-yard par-three hole on an indoor golf simulator, seemingly without discomfort.

"Progressing nicely," the 14-times major champion, who has not competed since last August, wrote in the tweet.

Some social-media reports over the weekend suggested the former world number one suffered a setback in his recovery from a third back operation and that he was unable to sit without pain and was having difficulty walking.

But Woods' agent said earlier this week that reports of the golfer being incapacitated were false and that an update on his client's health would be made at the appropriate time.

Woods, who made 11 starts on the PGA Tour last season and just seven the season before, had his first back surgery in early 2014. A second microdisectomy was performed last September with a follow-up procedure six weeks later.

The greatest player of his generation and arguably of all time, the 40-year-old Woods has not won a tournament since 2013 and last won a major in 2008. He has not set a timetable for his return to the PGA Tour.

(Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto; Editing by Larry Fine)