ORLANDO, Florida, March 26 Now that Tiger Woods
has ended his 30-month victory drought on the PGA Tour, the
question turns to whether the former world number one can win
again where it really counts - in a major championship, starting
with the Masters.
If it seems a little dismissive of Woods' victory at the
Arnold Palmer Invitational on Sunday to immediately turn the
focus to the April 5-8 Masters, well, that is a little bit how
Tiger himself reacted on Sunday.
Asked where his 72nd PGA Tour victory ranked, Woods said:
"It's not like winning a major championship or anything, but it
certainly feels really good."
Woods has long judged other players by whether or not they
have won a major, and with 14 to his name he knows all about
what it takes to succeed in the ultimate tests for a golfer.
But now Woods, who has not triumphed at one of golf's four
majors since the 2008 U.S. Open, has to prove it all again.
Sunday's win at Bay Hill was an important step for Woods as
it ended a once-unthinkable barren spell and proved that he has
the mental fortitude to keep his cool on a Sunday afternoon and
make it over the finish line.
After battling injuries, swing changes and the difficulty of
coping with mediocre results, let alone the mental strain of a
marriage breakdown and the accompanying negative publicity,
"getting it done" mattered for Woods.
The manner of his five-shot win was also important as Woods
drove straight, found greens and putted solidly while runner-up
Graeme McDowell never really challenged.
Gusty and unpredictable winds, coupled with fast greens that
proved tough for many players at Bay Hill, seemed unable to faze
Woods, who shot four consecutive sub-par rounds in a tournament
for the first time since the 2010 Masters.
HIGH STANDARDS
But the victory needs to be put in context. The tournament
featured none of last week's top six ranked players and came on
very friendly terrain - it was Woods's seventh at a venue which
for years was practically a home course for him.
Woods also feels at home at Augusta National, where he is a
four-times winner, but the imposing course in Georgia poses many
more challenges than Palmer's Bay Hill.
While the former world number one is now comfortable and in
control with the new swing introduced by Canadian coach Sean
Foley, his putting remains the part of his game that he has yet
to get back to the high standards of his past.
And nowhere tests a man's skills on the green more than
Augusta National with its complex slopes, tricky reads and an
unforgiving speed.
"I understand how to play Augusta National, and it's just a
matter of executing the game plan," Woods said after his victory
but he knows it is not going to be that simple.
"I still need some work, and it's going to be good to get a
week off and work on a few things. I enjoyed the progression we
made this week ... I was able to hit some really good shots the
last two days, and that's a very good sign going into Augusta."
Presuming the new swing, which some observers now believe to
be more reliable than the one used in his prime, holds firm then
putting will be the absolute key to whether or not Woods can, as
the bookmaker's believe, claim a fifth victory at the Masters.
"He's always a force to be reckoned with when he's not
playing his best golf, and obviously he's playing a lot of good
golf right now," said England's Ian Poulter.
"The shots he's hit, just looking at the highlights, he's
got a lot of his game back and when he starts rolling putts in,
he's dangerous so he's going to be a force for everybody at
Augusta."
Those at Augusta will include world number one Luke Donald,
still seeking his first major win; number two Rory McIlroy,
looking for a second major win as well as three-times Masters
winner Phil Mickelson.
It is perfectly set up for a memorable tournament and one
where we should learn a little more about whether Tiger Woods
really is getting back to his very best.
