Golf-Finau, Cauley share lead at Texas Open
April 21 Long-hitting Tony Finau stumbled at the final hole to fall back into a share of the second-round lead with fellow American Bud Cauley at the Texas Open on Friday.
June 20 Tiger Woods, out since March after having back surgery, will return to competitive golf at next week's Quicken Loans National in Bethesda, Maryland, the former world number one said on Friday.
Woods had treatment for a pinched nerve in his back that had troubled him for months, a procedure that forced him to miss the year's first two majors. (Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto; Editing by Gene Cherry)
April 21 Former European Ryder Cup hero Ian Poulter warned his critics not to write him off after officially relinquishing his exempt status on the PGA Tour on Friday.