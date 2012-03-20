March 20 Tiger Woods appears recovered from the mild Achilles strain that forced him out of the WGC-Cadillac Championship after carding a level par 72 in the final round of the Tavistock Cup on Tuesday.

Woods, who withdrew form the final round of the WGC event in Doral, Florida, on March 11 with a mild Achilles strain, showed no signs of distress in this week's exhibition but was far from his top form.

Britain's Ian Poulter was the only golfer in the elite 24 player field to shoot a higher score, returning a four-over 76 on the Lake Nona layout just outside of Orlando, Florida.

Woods is scheduled to return to the PGA Tour this week at the Arnold Palmer Invitational as he continues his buildup to the April 5-8 Masters.

The former-world number one mixed two birdies with two bogeys for Team Albany on Tuesday, which finished last in the four-team competition with a two-day total score of 26-under.

Team Lake Nona of Ben Curtis, Ross Fisher, Retief Goosen, Peter Hanson, Graeme McDowell and Gary Woodland enjoyed home course advantage claiming victory with 41-under.

The event features 24 of the top touring professionals who are members of the Albany, Isleworth, Lake Nona and Queenwood Golf Clubs. (Reporting by Steve Keating in Toronto; Editing by Frank Pingue)