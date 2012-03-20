March 20 Tiger Woods appears recovered from the
mild Achilles strain that forced him out of the WGC-Cadillac
Championship after carding a level par 72 in the final round of
the Tavistock Cup on Tuesday.
Woods, who withdrew form the final round of the WGC event in
Doral, Florida, on March 11 with a mild Achilles strain, showed
no signs of distress in this week's exhibition but was far from
his top form.
Britain's Ian Poulter was the only golfer in the elite 24
player field to shoot a higher score, returning a four-over 76
on the Lake Nona layout just outside of Orlando, Florida.
Woods is scheduled to return to the PGA Tour this week at
the Arnold Palmer Invitational as he continues his buildup to
the April 5-8 Masters.
The former-world number one mixed two birdies with two
bogeys for Team Albany on Tuesday, which finished last in the
four-team competition with a two-day total score of 26-under.
Team Lake Nona of Ben Curtis, Ross Fisher, Retief Goosen,
Peter Hanson, Graeme McDowell and Gary Woodland enjoyed home
course advantage claiming victory with 41-under.
The event features 24 of the top touring professionals who
are members of the Albany, Isleworth, Lake Nona and Queenwood
Golf Clubs.
(Reporting by Steve Keating in Toronto; Editing by Frank
Pingue)