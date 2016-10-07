Oct 7 Tiger Woods will make his long-awaited return to competitive golf at next week's Safeway Open in Napa, California, the PGA Tour said on Friday.

The former world number one and 14-times major champion has been sidelined for over a year while recovering from multiple back surgeries.

Woods, 40, has not played competitive golf since the Wyndham Championship in August, 2015.

The Safeway Open, the first event on the 2016-17 PGA Tour, will be played from Oct. 13-16 at Silverado Resort and Spa. (Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto, editing by Ed Osmond)