HAIKOU, China Nov 25 The format of golf's World
Cup will change in 2013 to mirror the competition at the 2016
Olympics when the sport makes its return to the Games in Brazil,
organisers told Reuters on Saturday.
The tournament will also command world ranking points and
bring back an individual four-round trophy for the first time
since 1999 when Tiger Woods won the individual award in
Malaysia.
Ken Chu, chairman and CEO of Mission Hills, confirmed the
changes would be taking place for the 2013 event.
"The World Cup will change format, and it will begin
enjoying world rankings points, and it will still be held
biennially and at around this time of year," he told Reuters.
"But with golf to be in the 2016 Olympics the equation in
golf changes, and these changes to the World Cup will be having
the Olympics in mind."
Chu, along with his younger brother Tenniel, Mission Hills
vice chairman, held meetings earlier this week at Haikou with
the Federation of Golf Tours heads, including PGA Tour
Commissioner Tim Finchem and his European Tour counterpart,
George O'Grady.
Chu indicated the Federation would release a joint statement
shortly confirming the changes.
He also rejected suggestions this year's World Cup will be
the last after some reports in the meda said the event would
fold.
His younger brother said the upcoming announcement on the
changes was "exciting news for the future of the World Cup".
