BELEK, Turkey Oct 9 World number one Rory McIlroy and 14-times major winner Tiger Woods slumped to opening-day defeats at the inaugural World Golf Final in Turkey on Tuesday.

Northern Irishman McIlroy was beaten by American Matt Kuchar in the invitational eight-man matchplay event while Group One rival Woods lost to 2011 U.S. Masters champion Charl Schwartzel of South Africa.

In Group Two, England's Lee Westwood defeated U.S. Open winner Webb Simpson and Englishman Justin Rose beat American Hunter Mahan.

The two top in each group go through to the semi-finals of the $5.3 million tournament. (Editing by Tony Jimenez)