UPDATE 2-Golf-Dufner roars back to win Memorial by three strokes
* Second Ohio-born winner after Nicklaus (Adds quotes, details)
BELEK, Turkey Oct 12 Justin Rose is $1.5 million richer after defeating fellow Englishman Lee Westwood by one stroke to win the inaugural World Golf Final in Turkey on Friday.
World number five Rose shot a round of a five-under par 66 to hold off Westwood after he moved into a one-shot lead with a birdie on the opening hole and secured victory by holing a 20-foot birdie putt on the 17th.
The prize cheque is the highest-ever in Rose's 14-year professional career and $560,000 more than his winnings in capturing last year's BMW Championship.
World number four Westwood earned a cheque for $1 million for his efforts over the three days in the eight-player event that also included Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods. (Editing by John O'Brien)
June 5 (Gracenote) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour Memorial Tournament at the par-72 course on Sunday in Dublin, Ohio -13 Jason Dufner (U.S.) 65 65 77 68 -10 Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 70 66 72 70 Anirban Lahiri (India) 74 70 69 65 -9 Justin Thomas (U.S.) 67 71 69 72 Matt Kuchar (U.S.) 69 70 67 73 -8 Kevin Kisner (U.S.) 70 69 70 71 Bubba Watson (U.S.) 71 68 68 73 James Hahn (U.S.)