By Bernie McGuire
| HAIKOU, China
HAIKOU, China Nov 26 Ireland's Rory McIlroy and
Graeme McDowell moved two strokes clear at the World Cup on
Saturday and savoured the prospect of adding their names to an
illustrious list of previous winners.
The pair gelled superbly to record eight birdies, including
three in succession from the fifth hole, to record an
eight-under par 64 and improve their score to 21 under on the
Blackstone course.
Matt Kuchar and Gary Woodland of the United States, South
African pair Charl Schwartzel and Louis Oosthuizen and the
German duo of Martin Kaymer and Alex Cejka share second on
19-under par.
"It would be incredible for G-Mac (McDowell) and myself to
be able to add our names to the list of names and countries on
the trophy, the likes of Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer, Ben Hogan
and Sam Snead," McIlroy to reporters.
"They're just two American teams and feature four of the
best players ever to play the game. So to be able to put your
name on a trophy alongside their names would be something
special."
McDowell shared his countryman's sentiments.
"I completely agree with Rory because the legends of the
game have won this trophy, and to go out there with one of your
best friends and experience the highs and lows of this game, and
hopefully it will be a high tomorrow, is going to be special,"
he said.
Ireland, who have won the Cup twice before, led by a stroke
with a round to play two years ago but were beaten into second
place by Italy.
The U.S. team recorded an eight under par 63 while Germany
and South Africa had 11-under 61s. The last Americans to win the
title was Tiger Woods and David Duval in 2000 in Argentina.
"Today was a great day for us and we ham-and-egged pretty
well, Woodland told reporters.
"It was really nice when I was struggling that Matt picked
me up and I could make some putts on the back nine.
"But we now have a chance and it's going to be an exciting
final day but with so many good teams up there we are going to
have to try and be aggressive and make some birdies.
The Australian team of Brendan Jones and Richard Green
birdied the opening two holes but struggled mid-round to record
a 67 and fall back to 18-under par.
(Editing by Peter Rutherford)
Please double-click on the newslink:
for more golf stories