By Bernie McGuire
| HAIKOU, China
HAIKOU, China Nov 22 The World Cup has
gained extra prestige after changing to a biennial rather than
an annual team event, according to 2010 U.S. Open champion
Graeme McDowell.
"I said two years ago I felt the World Cup was lacking
respect but this year's field seems a lot stronger than it has
in years gone by," the Northern Irishman told reporters at
Mission Hills on Tuesday.
"It is great to see teams supporting it. When you look at
the flags at the back of the practice range and you see guys
like Arnold Palmer and Jack Nicklaus have won it, it kind of
puts in perspective what kind of event this is.
"Given it is now a biennial event it gives guys perhaps a
little extra time to prepare and get their schedules ready and
come and support this event because it is special and you'll be
having your names alongside some very special names if you win."
McDowell said he and partner, 2011 U.S. Open champion Rory
McIlroy, were keen to take the trophy back to Ireland for the
first time since Padraig Harrington and Paul McGinley won in
1997.
"Rory and I are taking it very seriously and we would
certainly love this to be on our resume," said the world number
14.
The two Northern Irishmen are teaming up again under
Ireland's colours as they look to go one better than the last
edition two years ago when they were pipped on the final day by
the Italian brothers Francesco and Edoardo Molinari.
There are several powerhouse lineups in the field this week
including United States who are represented by world number 10
Matt Kuchar and Gary Woodland, winner of the Transitions
Championship in Florida in March.
"The World Cup has so much history that it rates highly,"
said Kuchar.
"You look at the past champions and how great they were, any
time you can put you name on a list like that, or even attempt
to put your name on a list like that, it's a big deal."
