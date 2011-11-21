By Bernie McGuire
| HAIKOU, China
HAIKOU, China Nov 21 Former British Open
winner Louis Oosthuizen will team up with U.S. Masters champion
Charl Schwartzel for the first time in the professional ranks
when they fly the flag for South Africa in this week's World
Cup.
The two friends last paired up when they competed as
amateurs in the Eisenhower Trophy in Malaysia in 2002.
"It's been nearly a decade since Charl and I played in team
competition and we've been looking forward to this for some
time," Oosthuizen told Reuters in an interview ahead of the $7.5
million event that starts on Thursday.
"I've always wanted to play in the World Cup. Some of South
Africa's greatest players have played in it and won.
"I didn't qualify for the Presidents Cup team event in 2009
or last week and when I won the Open there was no World Cup as
it's now held every two years."
Schwartzel was one of the best performers for the
International team at Royal Melbourne last week, picking up
three and a half points out of a possible five.
"Charl had a good week in Australia even though the
Internationals were beaten and I've had four top-10s in my last
four events so the two of us have been looking good for some
time now," said Oosthuizen.
Asked if there were extra expectations on the two South
Africans because they were both major winners, Oosthuizen
replied: "No, not really because if anything it lifts the
pressure off our shoulders and we can go out there and have fun.
GREAT RESULTS
"Charl is right up there as far as team formats are
concerned whereas I haven't played since my amateur days but I
feel I will adapt quickly.
"South Africa have had some great results in recent years at
the World Cup with Ernie Els and Retief Goosen winning in 2001
while Trevor Immelman and Rory Sabbatini won in 2003."
Oosthuizen has divided his time between the European and
U.S. tours this year and will continue with the same approach in
2012.
"I found it somewhat difficult this year but I will continue
to play both," said the 29-year-old.
"Everyone I have spoken to says it takes time to work out
what events and what courses in the States suit your game. I
will be playing more in the States and just the minimum in
Europe because it is easier to travel there with our young
family."
Oosthuizen indicated his first three events of the year
would all be on the European Tour, in South Africa.
"I want to defend my Africa Open title and then I've got the
Volvo Golf Champions at Fancourt as well as the Joburg Open," he
said.
"Then our second baby is born at the end of January so that
means missing out on the European Tour's Middle East swing."
(Editing by Tony Jimenez. To comment on this story:
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)