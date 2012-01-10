Golf-Players aim to stay fresh ahead of U.S. Open grind
ERIN, Wisconsin, June 12 Coming to relatively new Erin Hills, which is hosting its maiden major championship, gives the world's best golfers a taste of the unknown this week at the U.S. Open.
Jan 10 World rankings on Tuesday (U.S. unless stated, Dec. 19 positions in brackets): 1. (1) Luke Donald (Britain) 10.21 average points 2. (2) Lee Westwood (Britain) 7.92 3. (3) Rory McIlroy (Britain) 7.65 4. (4) Martin Kaymer (Germany) 6.43 5. (6) Steve Stricker 6.00 6. (5) Adam Scott (Australia) 5.41 7. (10) Webb Simpson 5.40 8. (7) Dustin Johnson 5.17 9. (9) Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 5.16 10. (8) Jason Day (Australia) 4.99 11. (11) Matt Kuchar 4.79 12. (13) Graeme McDowell (Britain) 4.63 13. (12) Nick Watney 4.60 14. (15) KJ Choi (South Korea) 4.55 15. (14) Phil Mickelson 4.37 16. (18) Justin Rose (Britain) 3.92 17. (19) Hunter Mahan 3.83 18. (17) Sergio Garcia (Spain) 3.83 19. (16) Ian Poulter (Britain) 3.81 20. (20) Paul Casey (Britain) 3.65 (Editing by Toby Davis)
ERIN, Wisconsin, June 12 Coming to relatively new Erin Hills, which is hosting its maiden major championship, gives the world's best golfers a taste of the unknown this week at the U.S. Open.
ERIN HILLS, Wisconsin, June 12 Englishman Chris Wood earned the last full exemption into the 156-man field at the U.S. Open starting on Thursday at Erin Hills by moving into the top 60 in the world golf rankings, officials said on Monday.