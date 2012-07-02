July 2 World rankings on Monday (U.S. unless
stated, last week's positions in brackets):
1. (1) Luke Donald (England) 9.80 average points
2. (2) Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland) 8.65
3. (3) Lee Westwood (England) 8.21
4. (4) Tiger Woods 7.82
5. (5) Webb Simpson 6.55
6. (6) Bubba Watson 6.30
7. (7) Matt Kuchar 5.82
8. (8) Jason Dufner 5.70
9. (9) Justin Rose (England) 5.55
10. (10) Hunter Mahan 5.36
11. (11) Graeme McDowell (Northern Ireland) 5.15
12. (16) Adam Scott (Australia) 5.03
13. (12) Steve Stricker 4.93
14. (15) Martin Kaymer (Germany) 4.82
15. (14) Phil Mickelson 4.78
16. (13) Dustin Johnson 4.72
17. (18) Zach Johnson 4.54
18. (17) Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 4.52
19. (19) Rickie Fowler 4.45
20. (20) Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) 4.44
(Editing by Tom Pilcher)