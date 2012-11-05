Nov 5 World rankings on Monday (U.S. unless
stated, last week's positions in brackets):
1. (1) Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland) 12.78 average points
2. (2) Tiger Woods 9.24
3. (3) Luke Donald (England) 8.77
4. (4) Lee Westwood (England) 6.71
5. (5) Justin Rose (England) 6.26
6. (6) Adam Scott (Australia) 6.10
7. (10) Jason Dufner 5.99
8. (7) Webb Simpson 5.80
9. (9) Brandt Snedeker 5.77
10. (11) Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) 5.72
11. (8) Bubba Watson 5.68
12. (12) Steve Stricker 5.28
13. (19) Phil Mickelson 5.16
14. (14) Keegan Bradley 5.13
15. (26) Ian Poulter (England) 5.07
16. (16) Nick Watney 5.06
17. (13) Matt Kuchar 5.05
18. (15) Dustin Johnson 4.97
19. (17) Peter Hanson (Sweden) 4.87
20. (24) Ernie Els (South Africa) 4.80
