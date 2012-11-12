Golf-Two-time defending champ Nordqvist takes first-round LPGA lead
June 2 Swede Anna Nordqvist made a flying start in her quest for a three-peat as she surged into the first-round lead at the ShopRite LPGA Classic in New Jersey on Friday.
Nov 12 World rankings on Monday (U.S. unless stated, last week's positions in brackets): 1. (1) Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland) 13.01 average points 2. (2) Tiger Woods 9.12 3. (3) Luke Donald (England) 8.77 4. (4) Lee Westwood (England) 6.72 5. (6) Adam Scott (Australia) 6.23 6. (10) Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) 6.21 7. (5) Justin Rose (England) 6.17 8. (7) Jason Dufner 5.91 9. (9) Brandt Snedeker 5.70 10. (8) Webb Simpson 5.70 11. (11) Bubba Watson 5.58 12. (12) Steve Stricker 5.18 13. (13) Phil Mickelson 5.18 14. (14) Keegan Bradley 5.05 15. (16) Nick Watney 5.00 16. (15) Ian Poulter (England) 5.00 17. (17) Matt Kuchar 4.96 18. (18) Dustin Johnson 4.89 19. (19) Peter Hanson (Sweden) 4.82 20. (20) Ernie Els (South Africa) 4.75 (Editing by Toby Davis)
June 2 Jason Dufner eagled the par-four 18th in firing another seven-under 65 at Muirfield Village on Friday to extend his lead early in the second round of the Memorial with a tournament record 36-hole total of 14-under-par 130.