May 20 World rankings on Monday (U.S. unless
stated, last week's positions in brackets):
1. (1) Tiger Woods 13.53 average points
2. (2) Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland) 10.23
3. (3) Adam Scott (Australia) 7.72
4. (4) Justin Rose (England) 6.47
5. (5) Brandt Snedeker 6.33
6. (6) Luke Donald (England) 6.25
7. (8) Graeme McDowell (Northern Ireland) 5.90
8. (7) Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) 5.66
9. (10) Phil Mickelson 5.26
10. (9) Steve Stricker 5.22
11. (14) Keegan Bradley 5.15
12. (11) Lee Westwood (England) 5.12
13. (12) Matt Kuchar 5.08
14. (13) Sergio Garcia (Spain) 4.91
15. (17) Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 4.90
16. (16) Webb Simpson 4.68
17. (15) Ian Poulter (England) 4.67
18. (18) Bubba Watson 4.64
19. (19) Dustin Johnson 4.41
20. (20) Jason Dufner 4.26
(Editing by Caroline Helly)