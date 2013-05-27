Golf-Woods says alcohol not factor in DUI, blames medication
May 29 Former world number one Tiger Woods said alcohol was not a factor in his DUI arrest earlier on Monday and instead blamed an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications.
May 27 World rankings on Monday (U.S. unless stated, last week's positions in brackets): 1. (1) Tiger Woods 13.40 average points 2. (2) Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland) 10.03 3. (3) Adam Scott (Australia) 7.62 4. (4) Justin Rose (England) 6.40 5. (5) Brandt Snedeker 6.35 6. (6) Luke Donald (England) 6.10 7. (7) Graeme McDowell (Northern Ireland) 5.82 8. (8) Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) 5.56 9. (13) Matt Kuchar 5.52 10. (12) Lee Westwood (England) 5.18 11. (9) Phil Mickelson 5.17 12. (10) Steve Stricker 5.12 13. (11) Keegan Bradley 5.07 14. (14) Sergio Garcia (Spain) 4.91 15. (15) Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 4.81 16. (17) Ian Poulter (England) 4.59 17. (16) Webb Simpson 4.58 18. (18) Bubba Watson 4.56 19. (19) Dustin Johnson 4.32 20. (20) Jason Dufner 4.20 (Editing by Ed Osmond)
May 29 Former world number one Tiger Woods said alcohol was not a factor in his DUI arrest earlier on Monday and instead blamed an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications.
May 29 Golfer Tiger Woods was arrested in South Florida on Monday morning on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, according to media reports.