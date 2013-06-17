Golf-Woods says alcohol not factor in DUI, blames medication
May 29 Former world number one Tiger Woods said alcohol was not a factor in his DUI arrest earlier on Monday and instead blamed an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications.
June 17 World rankings on Monday (U.S. unless stated, last week's positions in brackets): 1. (1) Tiger Woods 13.06 average points 2. (2) Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland) 9.52 3. (5) Justin Rose (England) 8.19 4. (3) Adam Scott (Australia) 7.35 5. (4) Matt Kuchar 6.69 6. (10) Phil Mickelson 6.17 7. (6) Luke Donald (England) 6.07 8. (7) Brandt Snedeker 5.97 9. (8) Graeme McDowell (Northern Ireland) 5.59 10. (9) Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) 5.28 11. (13) Steve Stricker 5.21 12. (11) Lee Westwood (England) 5.07 13. (14) Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 4.97 14. (12) Keegan Bradley 4.84 15. (15) Sergio Garcia (Spain) 4.80 16. (26) Jason Day (Australia) 4.50 17. (20) Jason Dufner 4.40 18. (17) Ian Poulter (England) 4.39 19. (16) Bubba Watson 4.36 20. (21) Ernie Els (South Africa) 4.32 (Editing by Caroline Helly)
May 29 Golfer Tiger Woods was arrested in South Florida on Monday morning on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, according to media reports.