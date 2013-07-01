Golf-Woods says alcohol not factor in DUI, blames medication
May 29 Former world number one Tiger Woods said alcohol was not a factor in his DUI arrest earlier on Monday and instead blamed an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications.
July 1 World rankings on Monday (U.S. unless stated, last week's positions in brackets): 1. (1) Tiger Woods 12.72 average points 2. (2) Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland) 9.15 3. (3) Justin Rose (England) 8.05 4. (4) Adam Scott (Australia) 7.14 5. (5) Matt Kuchar 6.64 6. (6) Phil Mickelson 6.12 7. (8) Brandt Snedeker 6.01 8. (7) Luke Donald (England) 5.93 9. (9) Graeme McDowell (Northern Ireland) 5.43 10. (10) Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) 5.09 11. (11) Steve Stricker 5.03 12. (12) Lee Westwood (England) 4.89 13. (15) Sergio garcia (Spain) 4.83 14. (13) Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 4.82 15. (20) Ernie Els (South Africa) 4.81 16. (14) Keegan Bradley 4.71 17. (19) Bubba Watson 4.59 18. (16) Jason Day (Australia) 4.44 19. (21) Webb Simpson 4.39 20. (18) Ian Poulter (England) 4.36 (Editing by Tony Goodson)
May 29 Former world number one Tiger Woods said alcohol was not a factor in his DUI arrest earlier on Monday and instead blamed an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications.
May 29 Golfer Tiger Woods was arrested in South Florida on Monday morning on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, according to media reports.