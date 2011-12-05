Golf-Players aim to stay fresh ahead of U.S. Open grind
ERIN, Wisconsin, June 12 Coming to relatively new Erin Hills, which is hosting its maiden major championship, gives the world's best golfers a taste of the unknown this week at the U.S. Open.
Dec 5 World rankings on Monday (U.S. unless stated; last week's positions in brackets): 1. (1) Luke Donald (Britain) 10.20 average points 2. (2) Rory McIlroy (Britain) 8.14 3. (3) Lee Westwood (Britain) 8.08 4. (4) Martin Kaymer (Germany) 6.91 5. (6) Steve Stricker 5.67 6. (7) Adam Scott (Australia) 5.63 7. (5) Dustin Johnson 5.58 8. (8) Jason Day (Australia) 5.31 9. (9) Webb Simpson 5.20 10. (11) Matt Kuchar 5.00 11. (10) Nick Watney 4.93 12. (12) Phil Mickelson 4.78 13. (13) Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 4.71 14. (14) Graeme McDowell (Britain) 4.69 15. (15) KJ Choi (South Korea) 4.53 16. (16) Justin Rose (Britain) 4.05 17. (17) Sergio Garcia (Spain) 4.00 18. (19) Hunter Mahan 3.97 19. (21) Paul Casey (Britain) 3.93 20. (18) Bubba Watson 3.90 (Editing by Toby Davis. To comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com) ((tom.pilcher@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7933; Reuters Messaging: tom.pilcher.reuters.com@reuters.net) Please double-click on the newslink: for tennis stories
ERIN, Wisconsin, June 12 Coming to relatively new Erin Hills, which is hosting its maiden major championship, gives the world's best golfers a taste of the unknown this week at the U.S. Open.
ERIN HILLS, Wisconsin, June 12 Englishman Chris Wood earned the last full exemption into the 156-man field at the U.S. Open starting on Thursday at Erin Hills by moving into the top 60 in the world golf rankings, officials said on Monday.