May 14 World rankings on Monday (U.S. unless
stated, last week's positions in brackets):
1. (1) Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland) 9.65 average points
2. (2) Luke Donald (England) 9.52
3. (3) Lee Westwood (England) 8.27
4. (4) Bubba Watson 6.52
5. (16) Matt Kuchar 6.22
6. (5) Hunter Mahan 5.59
7. (7) Tiger Woods 5.29
8. (6) Steve Stricker 5.26
9. (8) Martin Kaymer (Germany) 5.23
10. (10) Phil Mickelson 5.16
11. (9) Webb Simpson 5.10
12. (11) Justin Rose (England) 5.08
13. (12) Adam Scott (Australia) 4.98
14. (13) Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) 4.87
15. (14) Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 4.80
16. (15) Jason Day (Australia) 4.69
17. (17) Dustin Johnson 4.66
18. (24) Rickie Fowler 4.51
19. (19) Bill Haas 4.32
20. (18) Graeme McDowell (Northern Ireland) 4.25
