May 21 World rankings on Monday (U.S. unless
stated, last week's positions in brackets):
1. (1) Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland) 9.53 average points
2. (2) Luke Donald (England) 9.36
3. (3) Lee Westwood (England) 8.13
4. (4) Bubba Watson 6.45
5. (5) Matt Kuchar 6.08
6. (6) Hunter Mahan 5.53
7. (7) Tiger Woods 5.22
8. (8) Steve Stricker 5.17
9. (10) Phil Mickelson 5.11
10. (12) Justin Rose (England) 5.09
11. (9) Martin Kaymer (Germany) 5.06
12. (11) Webb Simpson 5.03
13. (13) Adam Scott (Australia) 4.89
14. (21) Jason Dufner 4.85
15. (14) Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) 4.81
16. (15) Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 4.77
17. (16) Jason Day (Australia) 4.60
18. (20) Graeme McDowell (Northern Ireland) 4.57
19. (17) Dustin Johnson 4.56
20. (18) Rickie Fowler 4.47
