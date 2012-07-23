July 23 World rankings on Monday (U.S. unless
stated, last week's positions in brackets):
1. (1) Luke Donald (England) 9.81 average points
2. (4) Tiger Woods 8.45
3. (2) Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland) 8.41
4. (3) Lee Westwood (England) 7.89
5. (5) Webb Simpson 6.47
6. (13) Adam Scott (Australia) 6.27
7. (6) Bubba Watson 6.23
8. (7) Jason Dufner 5.87
9. (8) Matt Kuchar 5.75
10. (9) Justin Rose (England) 5.47
11. (12) Graeme McDowell (Northern Ireland) 5.38
12. (11) Zach Johnson 5.31
13. (10) Hunter Mahan 5.26
14. (14) Steve Stricker 4.90
15. (40) Ernie Els (South Africa) 4.81
16. (17) Dustin Johnson 4.71
17. (16) Phil Mickelson 4.52
18. (15) Martin Kaymer (Germany) 4.50
19. (18) Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) 4.43
20. (20) Rickie Fowler 4.39
(Edited by Toby Davis)