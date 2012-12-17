Golf-Two-time defending champ Nordqvist takes first-round LPGA lead
June 2 Swede Anna Nordqvist made a flying start in her quest for a three-peat as she surged into the first-round lead at the ShopRite LPGA Classic in New Jersey on Friday.
Dec 17 World rankings on Monday (U.S. unless stated, last week's positions in brackets): 1. (1) Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland) 13.22 average points 2. (2) Luke Donald (England) 8.62 3. (3) Tiger Woods 8.53 4. (4) Justin Rose (England) 6.42 5. (5) Adam Scott (Australia) 6.21 6. (6) Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) 6.14 7. (7) Lee Westwood (England) 6.03 8. (8) Bubba Watson 5.29 9. (9) Jason Dufner 5.29 10. (10) Brandt Snedeker 5.23 11. (11) Webb Simpson 5.13 12. (13) Ian Poulter (England) 5.00 13. (12) Keegan Bradley 5.00 14. (14) Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 4.90 15. (15) Graeme McDowell (Northern Ireland) 4.81 16. (16) Sergio Garcia (Spain) 4.73 17. (17) Phil Mickelson 4.69 18. (18) Steve Stricker 4.65 19. (19) Peter Hanson (Sweden) 4.59 20. (20) Nick Watney 4.54 (Editing by Caroline Helly)
June 2 Swede Anna Nordqvist made a flying start in her quest for a three-peat as she surged into the first-round lead at the ShopRite LPGA Classic in New Jersey on Friday.
June 2 Jason Dufner eagled the par-four 18th in firing another seven-under 65 at Muirfield Village on Friday to extend his lead early in the second round of the Memorial with a tournament record 36-hole total of 14-under-par 130.