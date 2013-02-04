Feb 4 World rankings on Monday (U.S. unless
stated, last week's positions in brackets):
1. (1) Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland) 12.23 average points
2. (2) Tiger Woods 9.16
3. (3) Luke Donald (England) 7.76
4. (4) Justin Rose (England) 6.53
5. (5) Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) 6.52
6. (7) Brandt Snedeker 6.25
7. (6) Adam Scott (Australia) 5.97
8. (8) Lee Westwood (England) 5.62
9. (9) Bubba Watson 5.26
10. (22) Phil Mickelson 5.24
11. (10) Jason Dufner 5.05
12. (12) Ian Poulter (England) 5.01
13. (11) Steve Stricker 4.95
14. (13) Keegan Bradley 4.87
15. (14) Sergio Garcia (Spain) 4.79
16. (15) Dustin Johnson 4.78
17. (16) Webb Simpson 4.76
18. (17) Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 4.55
19. (18) Graeme McDowell (Northern Ireland) 4.50
20. (20) Peter Hanson (Sweden) 4.45
