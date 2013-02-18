Feb 18 World rankings on Monday (U.S. unless
stated, last week's positions in brackets):
1. (1) Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland) 12.09 average points
2. (2) Tiger Woods 8.91
3. (3) Luke Donald (England) 7.35
4. (4) Brandt Snedeker 6.82
5. (6) Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) 6.36
6. (5) Justin Rose (England) 6.35
7. (7) Adam Scott (Australia) 5.78
8. (8) Lee Westwood (England) 5.45
9. (10) Phil Mickelson 5.14
10. (9) Bubba Watson 5.09
11. (16) Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 5.01
12. (12) Jason Dufner 4.98
13. (11) Ian Poulter (England) 4.95
14. (14) Sergio Garcia (Spain) 4.86
15. (15) Keegan Bradley 4.79
16. (13) Steve Stricker 4.76
17. (17) Webb Simpson 4.72
18. (17) Dustin Johnson 4.60
19. (19) Graeme McDowell (Northern Ireland) 4.37
20. (20) Peter Hanson (Sweden) 4.30
