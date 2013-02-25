UPDATE 3-Golf-Woods apologises for DUI arrest, blames medication
* Woods says didn't know medications affected him so strongly
May 29 Former world number one Tiger Woods said alcohol was not a factor in his DUI arrest earlier on Monday and instead blamed an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications.