Feb 27 Hunter Mahan's victory at the WGC-Accenture Match Play Championship has lifted him to a career-high ninth in the world rankings.

The 29-year-old American, who started the week in 22nd position, defeated Britain's Rory McIlroy 2 and 1 in Sunday's World Golf Championships final in Arizona.

Defeat meant the second-placed McIlroy failed in his attempt to dislodge world number one Luke Donald, who was knocked out in the first round by Ernie Els. (Writing by Tony Jimenez, editing by Mark Meadows)