Feb 27 Hunter Mahan's victory at the WGC-Accenture Match Play Championship has lifted the American to a career-high ninth in the world rankings.

The 29-year-old, who started the week in 22nd position, defeated Britain's Rory McIlroy 2 and 1 in Sunday's World Golf Championships final in Arizona.

Defeat meant the second-placed McIlroy failed in his attempt to dislodge world number one Luke Donald, who was knocked out in the first round by Ernie Els.

The 22-year-old Northern Irishman will have another opportunity to dethrone Donald if he wins this week's Honda Classic in Florida.

Englishman Donald is giving the PGA Tour event at Palm Beach Gardens a miss.

Victory in Florida for world number three Lee Westwood could also elevate him to the top of the rankings.

Former number one Tiger Woods, now in 21st place, will feature at Palm Beach Gardens for the first time as a professional.

The 14-times major winner, beaten by fellow American Nick Watney in the second round of the Accenture Match Play, made his only previous appearance at the Honda Classic as a 17-year-old amateur in 1993. (Writing by Tony Jimenez, editing by Justin Palmer)