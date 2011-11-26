Nov 26 Leading scores at the World Cup
team event in Haikou, China (par 72)
195 Ireland (Graeme McDowell/Rory McIlroy) 63-68-64
197 United States (Gary Woodland/Matt Kuchar) 64-70-63
Germany (Alex Cejka/Martin Kaymer) 65-71-61
South Africa (Charl Schwartzel/Louis Oosthuizen) 68-68-61
198 Australia (Brendan Jones/Richard Green) 61-70-67
199 Netherlands (Robert-Jan Derksen/Joost Luiten) 64-71-64
200 Mexico (Jose de Jesus Rodriguez/Oscar Serna) 66-69-65
Italy (Edoardo Molinari/Francesco Molinari) 67-69-64
201 Scotland (Stephen Gallacher/Martin Laird) 63-69-69
Wales (Rhys Davies/Jamie Donaldson) 67-69-65
South Korea (Kim Hyung-sung/Park Sung-joon) 66-71-64
