Justin Rose of England celebrates his victory against Tiger Woods of the U.S. after their World Golf Final semi-final match in Antalya, southern Turkey, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Kaan Soyturk/Files

BELEK, Turkey Justin Rose is $1.5 million richer after defeating fellow Englishman Lee Westwood by one stroke to win the inaugural World Golf Final in Turkey on Friday.

World number five Rose shot a round of a five-under par 66 to hold off Westwood after he moved into a one-shot lead with a birdie on the opening hole and secured victory by holing a 20-foot birdie putt on the 17th.

The prize cheque is the highest-ever in Rose's 14-year professional career and $560,000 more than his winnings in capturing last year's BMW Championship.

World number four Westwood earned a cheque for $1 million for his efforts over the three days in the eight-player event that also included Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods.

