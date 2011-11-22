By Bernie McGuire
HAIKOU, China Nov 22 The Molinaris are back in
China for the defence of their World Cup title this week and are
hoping they can build on the brotherly love that carried the
Italian siblings to a one-shot victory two years ago.
After recording Italy's first win at Shenzen in 2009,
Francesco and Edoardo Molinari will be attempting to become just
the third nation to successfully defend the title at the 72-hole
event on Hainan Island starting on Thursday.
"Two years ago, we had a very good week and we enjoyed
ourselves very much," Edoardo Molinari told reporters on
Tuesday.
"Hopefully, we can do the same this year. But the most
important thing is that we are playing quite well and we know
each other's game so very well," the 30-year-old added.
"But it was just fantastic to win two years ago because
neither of us had won such a big tournament before. And when you
play for your country, there's always a little bit of extra
pressure."
The United States have dominated the tournament since it was
first staged in 1953, winning the title 23 times and
successfully defending IT on numerous occasions, while Spain are
the only other nation to retain the trophy (in 1977).
Francesco Molinari used the 2009 victory as a springboard to
capture a World Golf Championships title and join his brother in
Europe's winning Ryder Cup team last year.
"Winning was a big step in both our careers and gave us a
lot of confidence and helped us achieve much in 2010 and also
this year," the 29-year-old said.
"Also, winning the World Cup was a big turning point for
Italian golf. We turned a corner as a country and have managed
to help the sport grow in Italy."
The Molinaris are one of three sets of siblings competing at
the $7.5 million event, along with Columbia's Camilo and Manny
Villegas, and Ricardo and Hugh Santos of Portugal.
