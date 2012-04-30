NEW YORK, April 30 Citigroup has priced a $411.36 million collateralized loan obligation (CLO) for Golub Capital Partners, sources told Thomson Reuters LPC.

The CLO, which is called Golub Capital Partners CLO 11 Ltd, includes a $257 million Aaa/AAA tranche priced at par to yield 135bp over Libor; a $35.5 million AA tranche priced at a coupon of 225bp over Libor and a DM of 280bp over Libor; a $31 million A tranche priced at a coupon of 300bp over Libor and a DM of 435bp over Libor; a $21 million BBB tranche priced at a coupon of 500bp over Libor and a DM of 650bp over Libor; a $21 million BB tranche, which was not offered; and a $45.86 million equity tranche, which was not offered.

A DM, or discount-to-margin, is the margin after taking into account the issue price of a CLO tranche.

The CLO's reinvestment period - the length of time it can actively trade in and out of credits - ends on May 23, 2015 and its legal final maturity is on May 23, 2022.

The assets in the CLO are U.S. dollar senior secured bank loans.

In January, Golub priced a $250 million middle market CLO. The AAA notes on that deal printed at 200bp over Libor.

In September 2011, Golub priced a $306 million CLO backed by broadly syndicated loans. The AAA tranche on that deal priced at 141bp over Libor.

CLOs - which package leveraged loans into different slices of risk and sell them to investors as bonds with varying yields - are still a substantial buyer base for corporate loans post the credit crisis. Sources estimate, however, that CLOs now make up around 40-50 percent of the demand for loans, down from 70-75 percent at the height of the market.

CLOs make money based on the difference between the liabilities spreads that they pay to their investors and the spreads they earn on the underlying loan assets. Since the resurgence of the CLO market in 2011, liabilities spreads on all parts of CLOs' capital stacks have been trending lower, although they are still wide compared to liabilities spreads on the vintage CLOs from the bull market of 2006.

In 2011, $13.24 billion in CLOs were printed in the U.S., according to Thomson Reuters LPC data. So far this year, $11.22 billion in CLOs have priced and of those, $6.07 billion priced in the first quarter.