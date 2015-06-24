HONG KONG, June 24 China's GOME Electrical
Appliances Holding Ltd plans to buy Beijing Dazhong
Home Appliances Retail Co Ltd for 3.83 billion yuan ($617
million), formalising its control of a company it has been
managing for around eight years.
GOME said it would buy the whole of Beijing Dazhong from
Beijing Zhansheng Investment Co Ltd in a deal set off against a
3.6 billion yuan loan previously extended to Beijing Zhansheng,
with the remainder paid in cash.
The Hong Kong-listed GOME said in a filing late on Tuesday
that it had in 2007 provided a 3.6 billion yuan loan to Beijing
Zhansheng, under which it had the option to acquire the entire
equity interest in Dazhong at any time.
Dazhong operates a chain of retail stores in Beijing selling
electrical appliances and consumer electronics. The value of its
net assets amounted to 4.13 billion yuan at the end of March.
($1 = 6.2066 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Joseph Radford)