HONG KONG, July 27 Chinese home appliance
retailer GOME Electrical Appliances Holding Ltd said
it would buy retail assets from its controlling shareholder for
HK$11.27 billion ($1.45 billion), expanding its network of
company-owned stores.
The listed company will buy the retail assets from GOME
Management Ltd, which is owned by controling shareholder Wong
Kwong Yu, in a deal to be settled by the issue of 6.2 billion
new shares and warrants which are exercisable within two years
into 2.5 billion new shares.
Wong's stake in GOME will be increased to 55.34 percent on
completion of the deal and exercise of all the warrants, from
the current 32.43 percent, the company said in a filing to the
Hong Kong bourse late on Sunday.
Under the deal, GOME will acquire a network of 578 stores
across 181 Chinese cities, which it currently already operates
but does not own. The purchase will increase the number of
retail stores its owns to 1,714.
The assets also include the retail sale of electrical
appliances and consumer electronic products under the trademark
"GOME Electrical Appliances" and related operations in cities
other than those in which the company already operates.
Trading in the shares, which was suspended on July 20, will
resume on Monday.
($1 = 7.7512 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Richard Pullin)