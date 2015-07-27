* Network to expand to 1,714 stores covering 436 cities

By Donny Kwok and Viola Zhou

HONG KONG, July 27 China's GOME Electrical Appliances Holding said it is buying retail stores from its controlling shareholder for $1.5 billion by issuing new shares, sending its shares tumbling nearly 14 percent on worries over equity dilution and valuation.

The home appliances maker will buy the assets from GOME Management Ltd, owned by controlling shareholder Wong Kwong Yu, for HK$11.27 billion ($1.45 billion) and pay for it by issuing 6.2 billion new shares and warrants. The warrants are exercisable within two years into 2.5 billion shares and HK$2.2 billion in cash, GOME said in a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange on Sunday.

The new shares will be issued at HK$1.39 apiece, a 4.8 percent discount to GOME's last traded price, while warrants will carry an exercise price of HK$2.15 each, it said.

Under the deal, GOME will acquire a network of 578 stores across 181 Chinese cities which it currently operates but does not own. The purchase will increase the number of retail stores it owns to 1,714, covering 436 cities - potentially putting it in a stronger position to tap China's home appliances market.

Analysts said the asset injection by Wong had long been anticipated, but there were concerns over earnings dilution from the new shares and the expensive price tag amid a weak Chinese retail environment.

"The price is really over-valued," said Walter Woo, an analyst at Hong Kong-based Oriental Patron Financial Group. "I don't think the physical stores' performances are that good. I don't think the upside from the acquisition can actually offset that large amount of dilution."

GOME shares, which resumed trading after being suspended for a week for the announcement, fell as much as 16 percent and were down 13.6 percent on Monday afternoon, in what could be their biggest daily fall since July 2012.

The deal was seen, however, as a sign of the continuing influence of Wong over the company, despite being jailed for 14 years in May 2010 for bribery and insider trading.

Wong's stake in GOME will rise to 55.34 percent on completion of the deal and exercise of all the warrants, from 32.43 percent, the company said. The deal is conditional upon the grant of a waiver for Wong to make a mandatory general offer for shares he does not already own in GOME, it said.

As GOME's founder and ex-chairman, Wong, who created his empire from scratch, was once ranked as one of China's richest men. He has appealed against his sentence but remains behind bars. ($1 = 7.7505 Hong Kong dollars) (Editing by James Pomfret and Muralikumar Anantharaman)