BRIEF-Votum's Bartlomiej Krupa named CEO
* Bartlomiej Krupa appointed the company's CEO
Oct 15 GOME Electrical Appliances Holding Ltd
* China's Gome says sees revenue from comparable stores up more than 12 percent in Jan-Sept, up more than 8 percent y/y in Q3
* Gome says sees consolidated gross profit margin at more than 18 percent in Jan-Sept, higher than year ago
* Gome says expects to return to profit in Jan-Sept versus loss year ago
BRUSSELS, April 4 The European Parliament on Tuesday endorsed tougher draft rules the approval of new cars aimed at tackling conflicts of interest between national regulators and their domestic manufacturers to avoid a repeat of the Volkswagen emissions cheating scandal.
ISTANBUL, April 4 Sales of automobiles and light commercial vehicles in Turkey fell 7.4 percent in March from the previous year, data from the ODD industry association showed on Tuesday.