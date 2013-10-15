Oct 15 GOME Electrical Appliances Holding Ltd

* China's Gome says sees revenue from comparable stores up more than 12 percent in Jan-Sept, up more than 8 percent y/y in Q3

* Gome says sees consolidated gross profit margin at more than 18 percent in Jan-Sept, higher than year ago

* Gome says expects to return to profit in Jan-Sept versus loss year ago

