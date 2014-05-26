BRIEF-Liaoning Shidai Wanheng says no dividend payment for FY 2016
April 27Liaoning Shidai Wanheng Co Ltd : * Says no dividend payment for FY 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/aunepZ Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
May 26 GOME Electrical Appliances Holding Ltd
* Says signs strategic agreement with ZTE , expects sales of ZTE's products to reach 1 billion yuan ($160.35 million) in the coming yearFurther company coverage: ($1 = 6.2365 Chinese Yuan)
* Says group's 2017 Q1 revenue increased by 2 percent compared to same period last year and was 10.6 million euros ($11.56 million)