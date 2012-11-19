HONG KONG Nov 19 GOME Electrical Appliances
Holdings Ltd, China's No.2 home appliance retail chain
operator, posted a 686.7 million yuan ($110.13 million) loss for
the first nine months of 2012 due to lower sales, rising costs
and a loss at its e-commerce business.
GOME, which is backed by private equity firm Bain Capital,
recorded 1.79 billion yuan profit for the nine months ended in
September a year earlier.
Its net loss amounted to 185.6 million yuan for the
July-September quarter, compared with a 539 million profit the
same period a year go, according to Reuters' calculations.
In October, GOME warned that it expected to report a net
loss for the January-September period of between 600 million
yuan and 700 million yuan due to a drop in sales revenue, higher
staff and rental costs and a loss at the company's e-commerce
business.
($1 = 6.2356 Chinese yuan)
