HONG KONG, Nov 29 Gome, one of China's largest home grown electronics appliance distributors, posted a 24.4 percent jump in net profit for the first nine months of 2011, benefitting from the China growth story and favourable policies to boost consumption.

The company recorded net profit of 1.79 billion yuan ($280.4 million) for the nine-months ended in September, against 1.44 billion yuan in the year-earlier period. Revenue rose 18 percent year-on-year to 44 billion yuan for the period under review. It gave no details on the rise.

Gome, competing with rival Suning Appliance, saw its consolidated gross profit margin rise 1.26 percentage points to 18.85 percent, from 17.59 percent in the year-ago period.

The home appliance chain operator said it opened 241 new stores, bringing its total network after closing 26 underperforming stores, to 1,041 as of end-September.

Year-on-year same-store sales increased 6.21 percent.

"Since 2011, the Group has accelerated the store network expansion to embrace the burgeoning market potential in tier-two markets," chairman Zhang Da Zhong said in a statement.

"We will continue to roll out the new store format nationally and introduce differentiated products in the market."

Gome, in which U.S. private equity firm Bain Capital owns about 10 percent, had said in March that it would increase its expansion in second-tier cities to ride on the country's affordable housing boom.

PROPERTY VENTURE TERMINATED

In a separate statement, Gome said it has agreed to terminate a property venture in China given the recent volatility and uncertainty in the macroeconomic environment, which has hampered the visibility in the property market in the near term.

The termination of the property venture agreement will not have any material adverse effect on its operation, Gome said.

Gome had said in October that it would put a proposed property joint venture on hold after considering the timing and execution of potential property projects under the venture as well as market conditions.

Shares of Gome fell one percent by the midday break on Tuesday as compared with a 0.46 percent gain for the benchmark Hang Seng Index.

($1 = 6.3841 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)