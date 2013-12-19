BRIEF-Anhui Zhongding Sealing Parts' unit signs new energy car parts deal with Audi AG
* Says unit Tristone Flowtech Holding SAS signs new energy car parts sales contract worth 48.6 million euros ($51.60 million) with Audi AG
Dec 19 GOME Electrical Appliances Holding Ltd
* Says signs strategic cooperation agreement with Europe's Electrolux
* Says sees sales of Electrolux products through GOME growing in 2014, sales of air-conditioners to exceed 1 billion yuan ($164 million)
* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 82 percent to 127 percent, or to be 8 million yuan to 10 million yuan