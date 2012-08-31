HONG KONG Aug 31 China's No.2 home appliance
retail chain operator GOME Electrical Appliances Holding Ltd
, which is backed by private equity firm Bain Capital,
said on Friday that it expects sales and profit margins for its
e-commerce business to improve in the second half.
In the first half of the year, GOME logged a loss of 260-270
million yuan ($41-43 million) at its e-commerce business,
causing the company to swing to a net loss during the period.
"The loss was narrower than in the same period last year
already. Since most of our investment in e-commerce has been
made, the situation will improve in the second half," Chief
Financial Officer Victor Fang told a teleconference after the
company announced its interim results.
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Chris Lewis)