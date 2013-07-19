(Corrects day of the week in first paragraph)
HONG KONG, July 19 GOME Electrial Appliances
, backed by private equity firm Bain Capital, said on
Friday profitability has significantly improved and it expects
to swing into profit in the first half of the year from losses a
year ago.
The company said in a filing to the Hong Kong exchange that
this was largely due to increased sales and its joint venture
partner shouldering 40 percent of the losses incurred by its
e-commerce business.
GOME, China's second-largest electrical appliance retailer,
said profits in the second quarter doubled from the first
quarter this year.
For the full statement, here
(Reporting by Clement Tan and Twinnie Siu; Editing by Edwina
Gibbs)