SHANGHAI, March 20 GOME Electrical Appliances
Holding Ltd, backed by private equity firm Bain
Capital, posted an 892 million yuan ($143.95 million) profit in
2013, as cost controls, a wider range of products and a push
online helped it return to the black from its first yearly loss
in 2012.
The results marked a turnaround for GOME, China's
second-largest home appliance retailer behind Suning Appliance
Co Ltd, from a 596.6 million yuan loss in 2012. The
profit beat market forecasts of 823.1 million yuan according to
Thomson Reuters SmartEstimates.
GOME has invested in its online presence and logistics,
measures that analysts said should reduce costs and attract
shoppers over the next couple of years. This should boost the
firm's stake in China's electrical appliance retail market,
expected to grow to 2 trillion yuan ($323.00 billion) by 2016
from 1.3 trillion yuan in 2012, according to broker Jefferies.
GOME recorded a 244.1 percent rise in fourth-quarter profit
to around 310 million yuan from 90 million yuan profit the same
period the year before, according to Reuters' calculations,
beating market expectations of 188.0 million yuan profit.
Revenue for 2013 rose 10.4 percent against a year earlier to
56.4 billion yuan, while its consolidated gross profit margin
widened to 18.36 percent from 16.66 percent in 2012.
Rival Suning will announce its earnings later this month.
GOME's shares rose 3.4 on Thursday, and are down 20.28
percent so far this year, lagging a 8.18 percent drop in the
benchmark Hong Kong index.
($1 = 6.1965 Chinese Yuan)
(Reporting by Adam Jourdan in SHANGHAI and Donny Kwok in HONG
KONG; Editing by Matt Driskill)