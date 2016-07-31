HONG KONG, July 31 China's GOME Electrical
Appliances Holding issued a profit warning on Sunday,
saying first-half profit was likely to plunge year-on-year due
to a strategic shake-up which has seen some of its main outlets
undergo renovation.
In a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange on Sunday,
GOME said it had started to implement a transformation strategy
in 2016 and this had impacted sales in the first half ending
June 30.
GOME Electrical Appliances said attributable profit is
likely to drop by 90-100 percent in the first half from a year
earlier and adjusted profit is expected to fall by 75-85
percent.
Its results should improve when the transformation is
completed, it said.
