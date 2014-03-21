HONG KONG, March 21 Shares in China's GOME Electrical Appliances Holding Ltd, which is backed by private equity firm Bain Capital, were set to open up 11.7 percent on Friday after it reported a better-than-expected profit for 2013.

The company posted an 892 million yuan ($143.95 million) profit in 2013, after cost controls, a wider range of products and an online push helped it return to the black from its first yearly loss in 2012.

The stock was set to open at HK$1.34, outpacing a 0.3 percent rise in the benchmark Hang Seng index.

