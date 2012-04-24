MADRID, April 24 European Central Bank Executive
Board member Jose Manuel Gonzalez-Paramo said on Tuesday he was
absolutely convinced Spain would meet its public deficit targets
for this year and next.
He praised the Spanish government's reform agenda, which has
passed reforms to the financial and labour sectors and tough
spending cuts, though said a longer-term reform plan would help
win credibility with nervous debt markets.
When asked whether he expected the central bank's two cheap
3-year credit line programmes to be repeated, Gonzalez-Paramo
said the loans were meant to be temporary and the ECB's
non-conventional measures had done the job they were designed
for.
The creation of euro bonds should only be looked at once the
euro zone has achieved a higher level of fiscal unity, he added.